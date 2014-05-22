FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian minister hopeful of solution for Visa, Mastercard
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russian minister hopeful of solution for Visa, Mastercard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 22 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday he was confident a “reasonable solution” would be found for Visa and Mastercard after the credit and debit card companies complained about tightened regulations in Russia.

Visa and Mastercard have stopped serving several Russian banks because of U.S. sanctions and Russia has obliged them to pay a security deposit of 25 percent of their average daily turnover in Russia to the central bank once a quarter from July 1 - a move that the U.S. firms said would create significant complications for their business in Russia.

“We want to meet with Visa and Mastercard, we will talk about how to work. I have no doubts that we will find a reasonable solution,” Siluanov told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.