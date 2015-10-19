FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-France says no incident with Russian plane in French airspace
October 19, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-France says no incident with Russian plane in French airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without any change to the text)

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - No French aircraft was involved in any incident with a Russian plane in French airspace, a French army spokesman said on Monday after Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador.

The aircraft involved in the incident was Swiss, the French foreign ministry said, without giving any details.

Russia’s foreign ministry complained in a statement of “a dangerous proximity between a French air force jet in its national airspace and an airliner carrying a Russian parliamentary delegation” heading to Geneva.

Geneva’s airport is very close to Switzerland’s border with France. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
