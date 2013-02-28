FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, French state funds sign mutual investment pact
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 28, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

Russia, French state funds sign mutual investment pact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The state investment funds of Russia and France signed a cooperation pact on Thursday, during a visit by French President Francois Hollande to Moscow, to deepen investment and trade ties between the two countries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russian state development bank VEB and the French state financial corporate Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) signed the memorandum of understanding.

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev said the partnership was similar to agreements already struck by the RDIF, which is being capitalised with $10 billion in state funds to invest mainly in Russia in partnership with foreign strategic investors.

The volume of French investments in the Russian economy stands at more than $9 billion, while Russia has invested around $190 million in France.

“Russia will attract a lot of investors to (develop) its infrastructure. A large part of the fund will be invested into Russian infrastructure projects,” Dmitriyev said.

The RDIF signed a similar agreement in December with the State Bank of India to invest up to $2 billion jointly to promote trade and economic cooperation projects.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.