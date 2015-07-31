FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hollande sees decision on Russia Mistral deal in a few weeks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 31, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hollande sees decision on Russia Mistral deal in a few weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with Hollande comments)

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday no agreement had been reached yet on the cancellation of a Mistral helicopter carriers deal with Russia and that he would take a decision in the coming weeks.

Russian media had reported earlier on Friday that Paris and Moscow had reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of the delivery of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers,

“There is no agreement for the moment, but we are working to find solutions,” Hollande said on BFM TV.

“Talks are ongoing. I will take a decision in the coming weeks,” he added.

Hollande went back on the order after coming under pressure from his Western allies not to deliver the Mistrals because of Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said earlier on Friday “important decisions” would be taken soon.

Asked about the reports, Valls told a news conference: “We will be able to talk about it in a few days, in a few weeks, and important decisions will be made in that regard at the end of the summer.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; editing by Mark John and Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.