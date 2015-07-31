UPDATE 1-Hollande sees decision on Russia Mistral deal in a few weeks

(Recasts with Hollande comments)

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday no agreement had been reached yet on the cancellation of a Mistral helicopter carriers deal with Russia and that he would take a decision in the coming weeks.

Russian media had reported earlier on Friday that Paris and Moscow had reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of the delivery of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers,

“There is no agreement for the moment, but we are working to find solutions,” Hollande said on BFM TV.

“Talks are ongoing. I will take a decision in the coming weeks,” he added.

Hollande went back on the order after coming under pressure from his Western allies not to deliver the Mistrals because of Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said earlier on Friday “important decisions” would be taken soon.

Asked about the reports, Valls told a news conference: “We will be able to talk about it in a few days, in a few weeks, and important decisions will be made in that regard at the end of the summer.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; editing by Mark John and Ralph Boulton)