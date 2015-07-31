FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM sees decision on Russia Mistral deal soon
July 31, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

French PM sees decision on Russia Mistral deal soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said “important decisions” on the cancellation of a Mistral helicopter carriers deal with Russia would be taken soon.

Russian media had reported earlier on Friday that Paris and Moscow had reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of the delivery of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers,

Asked about the reports, Valls told a news conference: “We will be able to talk about it in a few days, in a few weeks, and important decisions will be made in that regard at the end of the summer.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

