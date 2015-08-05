Kremlin says considers Mistrals dispute with France "completely resolved"

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France has repaid Russia for a cancelled contract to deliver two Mistral helicopter carriers, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, adding that the dispute is now fully resolved.

The Kremlin said Paris has agreed to pay back money Russia had already transferred under the contract.

“France has already transferred these funds and, after the return of equipment, will acquire ownership and be able to take charge of both ships,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Moscow considers the Mistral issue completely resolved.”