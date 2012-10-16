FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Railways to sell Freight One stake to Lisin
October 16, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Russian Railways to sell Freight One stake to Lisin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s railway monopoly Russian Railways will sell its remaining 25-percent stake in rail cargo operator Freight One to steel magnate Vladimir Lisin who already owns 75 percent in the firm, two sources close to the talks said on Tuesday.

Lisin, who bid via transport unit Universal Cargo Logistics Holding, will pay 50 billion roubles ($1.61 billion) for the stake, one of the sources said.

The other contender, Russian services conglomerate Sistema , which has recently moved into the transportation business, was not allowed to participate in the tender, its representative told Reuters, without elaborating.

Russian Railways declined to comment.

Lisin, whose primary business is steel maker NLMK, paid nearly 126 billion roubles for the 75 percent stake in Freight One in October last year.

