Russia's FSK Eurobond initial yield guidance at 8.625 pct area-sources
December 4, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's FSK Eurobond initial yield guidance at 8.625 pct area-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian state-run Federal Grid Company is guiding investors towards a yield of around 8.625 percent area for its upcoming rouble Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

They added that Eurobond’s tenor, set to be of a benchmark size, is at 6.25 years.

The company, known as FSK in Russia, operates the country’s largest electricity transmission network. It is to invest 775.5 billion roubles ($25 billion) over five years, starting from 2013. {ID:nL5E8MJAK8]

$1 = 30.9065 Russian roubles Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova

