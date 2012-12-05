UPDATE 1-FSK Eurobond yield guidance set at 8.45 pct - source

(Adds Eurobond size)

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian state-run Federal Grid Company has placed 17.5 billion roubles ($568 million) via a 6.25-year Eurobond at an 8.45 percent yield, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

FSK had earlier been guiding investors towards a yield of 8.50-8.625 percent, another source told Reuters.

FSK operates Russia’s largest electricity transmission network. It is to invest 775.5 billion roubles over five years, starting from 2013. {ID:nL5E8MJAK8] ($1 = 30.8030 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)