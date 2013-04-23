FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's FSK 2012 adjusted net profit at 30 bln rbls
April 23, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's FSK 2012 adjusted net profit at 30 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian state-run Federal Grid Company (FSK) said on Tuesday its 2012 adjusted net profit totalled 30 billion roubles ($947.39 million).

Revenues amounted to 140.3 billion roubles, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 82.1 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

The company provided no 2011 figures on Tuesday. It earlier reported 2011 adjusted net profit of 38.2 billion roubles, revenues of 139.6 billion and EBITDA of 83.8 billion roubles ($1 = 31.6658 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

