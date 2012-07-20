FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's FSK should consider share issue-document
July 20, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's FSK should consider share issue-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK) should consider an additional share issue for private investors to finance its investment programme, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

FSK’s investment programme for 2012-2014 calls for spending of 504.8 billion roubles ($15.8 billion) in total, including 195.6 billion roubles this year.

The document was by the government commission overseeing the power sector’s development.

FSK declined to comment.

