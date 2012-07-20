Russia's FSK should consider share issue-document

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK) should consider an additional share issue for private investors to finance its investment programme, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

FSK’s investment programme for 2012-2014 calls for spending of 504.8 billion roubles ($15.8 billion) in total, including 195.6 billion roubles this year.

The document was by the government commission overseeing the power sector’s development.

FSK declined to comment.