MOSCOW, July 6 Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly
Service (FAS) is preparing an investigation into a suspicious
increase in wholesale prices of diesel by domestic producers, a
FAS official told Reuters on Thursday.
Domestic sales of diesel have been more profitable than
exports since spring, as companies have curtailed sales on the
Russian market.
"A situation where the domestic market is more profitable,
while there has been no reduction in exports is abnormal. Those
are economically illogical actions. Those illogical actions fall
under the law of consumer protection requirements," said Dmitry
Makhonin, the FAS official.
According to Reuters data, the pricing premium for diesel on
the domestic market compared with exports reached up to 8,000
roubles ($133.4) per tonne earlier this year. Russia produces
2.5 times more diesel than it consumes.
Russian oil producers cut diesel supplies domestically by
1.8 percent in January-May, while exports have risen by 5.3
percent.
"We are very concerned and next week we are inviting oil
companies for a meeting," Makhonin said. Russian oil producers
were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 59.9660 roubles)
(Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Olesya Astakhova; writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)