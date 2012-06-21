FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian fund signs $500 mln co-investment with Kuwait
June 21, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Russian fund signs $500 mln co-investment with Kuwait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday it had signed a co-investment deal with the Kuwait Investment Authority which will see the oil-rich Middle East state invest $500 million alongside the RDIF into Russian companies.

RDIF, set up last year to encourage foreign investors to match state investments in Russian assets, also said in a statement it had launched a pre-IPO investment programme with Goldman Sachs, Blackrock and Franklin Templeton aimed at firms seeking to float on Russia’s MICEX-RTS index. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)

