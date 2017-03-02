FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Russia's Reserve Fund little changed over February
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 6 months ago

Russia's Reserve Fund little changed over February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Reserve Fund declined slightly to $16.07 billion by March 1 from $16.18 billion at the start of the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The Reserve Fund, which was accumulated over years of high oil prices, dropped sharply in late 2016 because of year-end budget spending but stabilised in the last couple of months.

The Reserve Fund may grow later this year as the finance ministry has started buying foreign currency for the country's fiscal buffers.

The finance ministry also said on Thursday that the National Wealth Fund, a fund designed to help balance the pension system, stood at $72.60 billion as of March 1 versus $72.46 billion as of Feb. 1. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.