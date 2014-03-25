Russia wants to continue contacts with G8 nations- Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia is interested in continuing contacts with G8 nations at all levels, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations, which does not include Russia, agreed on Monday to suspend their participation in the Group of Eight industrialised nations until Russia changes course on Ukraine.

Asked about contacts with the G8 nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying: “The Russian side continues to be ready to have such contacts at all levels, including the top level. We are interested in such contacts.”