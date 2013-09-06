FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says he and Obama still at odds on Syria, blames attack on rebels
September 6, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Putin says he and Obama still at odds on Syria, blames attack on rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and U.S. President Barack Obama stuck to their positions over Syria but listened to each other during a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Friday and are looking for ways forward.

Putin blamed an alleged chemical attack on opponents of the Syrian government, saying it was a provocation, and suggested that a punitive U.S. military strike on the Middle Eastern nation would harm the global economy and stifle growth.

