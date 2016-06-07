Putin says Russia hasn't cancelled South Stream, Turkstream gas projects

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had not "definitively" cancelled either the South Stream or Turkstream gas export projects.

Putin added after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow that Russia needed a clear position from the European Commission on both projects.

Netanyahu said there were no legislative restrictions preventing Russian firms from taking part in the development of Israel's gas fields. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)