FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Putin says Russia hasn't cancelled South Stream, Turkstream gas projects
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 7, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Putin says Russia hasn't cancelled South Stream, Turkstream gas projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had not "definitively" cancelled either the South Stream or Turkstream gas export projects.

Putin added after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow that Russia needed a clear position from the European Commission on both projects.

Netanyahu said there were no legislative restrictions preventing Russian firms from taking part in the development of Israel's gas fields. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.