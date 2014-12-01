FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom CEO says South Stream pipeline project is "closed"
December 1, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom CEO says South Stream pipeline project is "closed"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The CEO of Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said on Monday that the project to build the South Stream gas pipeline was dead, after President Vladimir Putin cited obstacles raised by the European Union.

“The project is closed. This is it,” Miller told reporters.

The planned $40 billion Gazprom-led pipeline was supposed to cross the Black Sea to southern Europe, and had been intended to start supplying gas next year.

Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey

