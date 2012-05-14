FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom Europe supplies fall 7 bcm Jan-Apr-source
#Energy
May 14, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Gazprom Europe supplies fall 7 bcm Jan-Apr-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s gas supplies to Europe fell by 7 billion cubic metres in the first four months of 2012 compared to the same period of 2011, a gas industry source said on Monday, even though it saw a brief spike in winter demand.

Export customers, excluding former Soviet republics, took 51 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Gazprom gas in the January April period, down from 58 bcm in January-April 2011, the source said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

