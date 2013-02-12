Gazprom monopoly under pressure as Putin weighs LNG options

By Melissa Akin MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A Kremlin energy commission will consider a request on Wednesday from a Gazprom rival for rights to export liquefied natural gas, chipping away at the state's gas export monopoly which could lead to broader reform. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hear arguments on an exception to Gazprom's export monopoly, which could be a precursor to deeper reform at the state gas company. The Kremlin said gas exports would top the agenda at a meeting of Putin's presidential energy commission, where he oversees Russia's vast energy complex. Energy ministry officials have expressed tentative backing for a request by Novatek, Russia's second largest gas company, for rights to export liquefied natural gas from its Yamal LNG project, under development with Total. The ministry has issued recommendations, but Energy Minister Alexander Novak hinted on Tuesday that a final decision on an exemption for Novatek was a decision for Putin, who in recent months has tightened the Kremlin's grip on gas export policies. Despite having the world's largest gas reserves, Russia has been slow to dominate the global LNG market. "It is not a question for me," he told reporters on Tuesday. Putin has expressed rising concern over Russia's dependence on increasingly competitive European gas markets. Last year he ordered a revamp of the country's strategy to focus on Asia and seaborne liquefied natural gas. At the same time, Putin has appeared ambivalent about the prospect of a non-state company taking a share of the Russian gas export business, a major contributor to the Russian budget. Russia is the world's largest conventional gas producer but has only one operating natural gas liquefaction plant, operated by Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell and Mitsui , on the Pacific island of Sakhalin. If Putin is determined to press ahead with Russia's LNG strategy, he may have no choice but to make some kind of exception for Novatek. Novatek appears to be leading on development of new Russian LNG capacity with Yamal LNG, but analysts say banks are unlikely to lend to Novatek to complete it if it has to hand over control of the gas contracts, which would secure bank financing. The Energy Ministry made its recommendations even after Putin told Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson to work through Gazprom to sell the liquefied natural gas from Yamal LNG. A powerful Putin ally may have emerged as an unexpected backer of Novatek's bid. The chief executive of state oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, who serves as secretary of the energy commission, often wields influence on gas policy behind the scenes, and Russian media have reported that he backs the exemption. A Novatek source said that while the request for an exemption may be discussed at Wednesday's meeting, a final decision might not be forthcoming on a move which is seen by analysts as a first step to amending or abolishing Gazprom's export monopoly. Access to export markets would be a boon to independent producers such as Novatek, currently confined to the domestic market, but a threat to Gazprom if Novatek and other lower-cost producers were allowed access on Gazprom's key export markets. "In my worst nightmare I can't see the state abandoning the export monopoly on pipeline gas. That would prompt competition of Russian gas with Russian gas and this is something the government has always been keen to avoid," Gazprom Export chief Alexander Medvedev told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. "As far as LNG is concerned, it is probably a bit less sensitive than pipeline gas, but there is absolutely no need to abandon this monopoly either. We can help fulfill some of the most ambitious dreams of Novatek." (Reporting By Thomas Grove; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)