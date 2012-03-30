Gazprom diverts gas piped via Ukraine for a day

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom slashed the volume of gas piped via Ukraine by 50 percent for a day and redirected it to other export routes in a warning sign to Kiev on Friday, saying the move left exports to Europe unaffected.

“We are at the beginning of a long road of redirecting transit gas volumes from Ukrainian territory to our subsidiary Beltransgaz and our new undersea export routes,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.

Russia is locked in long-running negotiations over the price Ukraine pays for gas deliveries. Ukraine’s economy is struggling under the weight of its gas bills and it wants a reduction, while Gazprom in exchange wants a stake in the gas pipelines that cross Ukraine to reach western Europe.

So far the negotiations, which have spilt over into public acrimony, have not led to cuts in supply to Europe, as previous price disputes did in 2006 and 2009.

Last year, Gazprom bought from Belarus the overland pipeline that runs from Russia’s main gas fields in northwest Siberia via Belarus to consumers in Europe.

Gazprom also in November launched the first string of the Nord Stream pipeline, which currently delivers gas directly from Russia to Germany via the floor of the Baltic Sea, and plans to double its capacity this year with a second string.

Gazprom plans to increase overall gas exports to Europe, where it covers around a quarter of gas supply, this year to over 160 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 150 bcm last year.

Before the Nord Stream launch, Russia trans-shipped around 80 percent of its gas to Europe via Ukraine and the rest via Belarus. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jane Baird)