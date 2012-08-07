FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian gas exports down 12 pct in Jan-July - source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 7, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Russian gas exports down 12 pct in Jan-July - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe fell almost 12 percent in January-July to 82.2 billion cubic metres from export levels in the same period a year ago, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gazprom, which covers over a quarter of Europe’s gas needs, expects to export 150 bcm of gas to the European Union this year, unchanged from 2011.

But output slumped almost 11 percent in July, and it faces competition from cheaper gas on the spot market.

The source also said the average Russian gas price in Europe stood at $400 per 1,000 cubic metres for the past two months. Gazprom sees average 2012 gas price for the EU at between $405 and $415 per 1,000 cubic metres, up from $390 in 2011. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.