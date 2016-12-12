Asian banks provide 800 mln euros in loans to Russia's Gazprom

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co have provided 800 million euros ($848 million) in loans to Gazprom, the Russian gas giant said in a statement on Monday.

The loan was provided for four years, it added.

The banks and Gazprom were expected to finalise the deal during Russia's President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan on Dec. 15-16, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)