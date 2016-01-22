FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian gas exports to Germany via Nord Stream rise 10 pct in 2015
January 22, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Russian gas exports to Germany via Nord Stream rise 10 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia raised its natural gas exports to Germany via the Nord Stream twin pipelines that cross the Baltic Sea by 10 percent in 2015, its operator said on Friday.

The rise came despite a call by the European Commission for EU member states to reduce dependence on Russian energy imports but at 39.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) volumes remained well below Nord Stream’s capacity of 55 bcm.

Utilisation rose to 71 percent from 65 percent in 2014 and 43 percent in 2013.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom owns a 51 percent stake in the Nord Stream consortium.

Germany’s E.ON and BASF SE/Wintershall Holding each own 15.5 percent, while Dutch firm Gasunie and France’s Engie control 9 percent each.

The consortium has plans to double Nord Stream’s capacity with the construction of a third and fourth pipeline but some EU governments have spoken out against the plan.

EU relations with Moscow have deteriorated following Russia’s March 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Late that year Russia shelved plans for a pipeline across the Black Sea to Bulgaria after EU opposition to the project which was designed to bypass Ukraine.

Europe relies on Russia for about a third of its gas, almost half of which is piped across Ukraine.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
