MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - European Union criticism of a plan to expand the Nord Stream pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany is politicized, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Thursday by Russia’s RIA news agency.

He said decisions about the Nord Stream II project should be made based on existing laws, the agency reported. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)