TABLE-Russian June gas output down 7.9 pct vs May
July 2, 2012

TABLE-Russian June gas output down 7.9 pct vs May

    MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas
production fell to 1.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month
from 1.67 bcm in May, Energy Ministry data showed.       
   Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas
producer, fell in June by 8.4 percent month-on-month to 1.11 bcm
from 1.21 bcm in May.         
    The following are production details by company for the full
month of June and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.  
    Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
      
                                  Daly pct change vs    
                        June 12      May 12    June 11        YTD
 Gazprom                 33.302        -8.4      -13.9    252.762
 Novatek                  3.850        -8.2       -2.7     25.726
 Other gas firms          2.037        -7.9       51.8     13.391
 PSA operators            1.700       -20.6        5.2     13.352
 Oil firms,               5.315         0.8        4.6     33.443
   of which:                                                     
 LUKOIL                   1.338        13.5        4.2      8.264
 TNK-BP                   0.976        -9.3        8.7      6.502
 Slavneft                 0.069         0.4       -3.4      0.425
 Rosneft                  0.971         2.2        7.0      6.145
 Surgutneftegas           0.984        -0.9       -7.1      6.182
 Gazprom Neft             0.682        -2.0       17.9      4.385
 Tatneft                  0.070         3.6        4.8      0.424
 Bashneft                 0.044         1.2       39.2      0.220
 Russneft                 0.181        -8.4       -1.8      0.896
 Total Russian output    46.203        -7.9       -8.8    338.673
 

 (Gleb Gorodyankin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
