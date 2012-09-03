FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian August gas output down 0.2 pct vs July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas
production edged down by 0.2 percent in August from July to 1.45
billion cubic metres (bcm), Energy Ministry data showed.
    Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas
producer, rose in August by 0.4 percent month-on-month to 1.033
bcm from 1.029 bcm in July.         
    The following are production details by company for the full
month of August and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
 
    Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
    
                                 Daily pct change vs             
                        Aug 12    July 12       Aug 11        YTD
 Gazprom                32.031        0.4         -2.4    316.073
 Novatek                 3.701       -4.0        -15.5     33.389
 Other gas firms         1.967       -2.9         59.4     17.211
 PSA operators           1.851       -5.7         -4.4     17.241
 Oil firms,              5.413        1.6          7.3     44.049
   of which:                                                     
 LUKOIL                  1.399        1.7          7.6     11.037
 TNK-BP                  0.996       -1.9          5.7      8.557
 Slavneft                0.064       -7.4         10.6      0.557
 Rosneft                 1.029        4.8         10.7      8.153
 Surgutneftegas          1.026        1.2         -5.9      8.228
 Gazprom Neft            0.588        4.1         26.1      5.534
 Tatneft                 0.074        1.9         10.4      0.573
 Bashneft                0.046        2.4         41.5      0.277
 Russneft                0.193       -0.4         19.3      1.132
 Total Russian output   44.963       -0.2         -1.0    427.963
    
 

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Jane Baird)

