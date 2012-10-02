FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian September gas output up 14.8 pct vs August
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian September gas output up 14.8 pct vs August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas
production rose by 14.8 percent in September from August to 1.67
billion cubic metres (bcm) per day, Energy Ministry data showed.
    Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas
producer, rose in September by 17.1 percent, month-on-month, to
1.21 bcm per day from 1.03 bcm per day in August.         
    The following are production details by company for the full
month of September and the year to date in billions of cubic
metres.  
    Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
    
                                  Daily pct change vs           
                         Sept 12      Aug 12   Sept 11       YTD
 Gazprom                  36.296        17.1       3.5   352.072
 Novatek                   4.040        12.8      -6.4    37.480
 Other gas firms           2.018         6.0      48.4    19.240
 PSA operators             2.031        13.4      10.5    19.298
 Oil firms,                5.565         6.2       7.4    49.535
 of which:                                                      
  LUKOIL                   1.368         1.0       6.2    12.405
  TNK-BP                   1.090        13.1      13.4     9.676
  Slavneft                 0.070        14.4      -1.5     0.627
  Rosneft                  1.031         3.6       7.8     9.186
  Surgutneftegas           0.986        -0.6      -7.7     9.220
  Gazprom Neft             0.724        27.3      33.0     6.247
  Tatneft                  0.070        -1.6       5.7     0.645
  Bashneft                 0.045         0.9      41.6     0.305
  Russneft                 0.180        -3.6      -7.7     1.223
 Total Russian output     49.950        14.8       4.6   477.624
    
 

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
