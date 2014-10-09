FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Stream project finance postponed until 2015 -Interfax
October 9, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

South Stream project finance postponed until 2015 -Interfax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fundraising to begin building the subsea stretch of the South Stream gas pipeline from Russia across the Black Sea has been postponed until the first quarter of 2015, Russian news agency Interfax said on Thursday.

A source at gas exporter Gazprom, which owns half the project, said the schedule had been pushed back from December, Interfax said.

“To raise the project finance by the end of 2014, this is not the case now,” the source said. “The shareholders have now agreed on arranging the funding in the first quarter of next year.”

South Stream Transport B.V., operator of the subsea part of the pipeline, and Gazprom both declined comment.

The $45 billion pipeline is designed to circumvent Ukraine, with which Gazprom is locked in a dispute over gas pricing which promoted the company to halt deliveries in mid-June.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia have deteriorated sharply since the ouster of pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in March and has been accused of backing pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, sparking sanctions against Moscow from the European Union and United States.

Wintershall, part of German chemicals group , Italy’s Eni and France’s EDF also have stakes in the pipeline project. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Devitt)

