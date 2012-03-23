No tax breaks yet for Shtokman-Russia dep finmin

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Gazprom-led Shtokman Development AG has so far failed to persuade the Russian government to grant the tax breaks it has requested for it project to develop the giant Arctic gas field, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov said on Friday.

The project’s partners, Gazprom, Statoil and Total , are due to meet next week to make a final investment decision on the Barents Sea field, which, under their agreement, is to produce both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas.

The consortium particularly needs the Russian government to cancel the 30 percent export duty on pipeline gas for the project to proceed as planned.

The consortium “presented us with some data which does not in my view allow us to take strategic decisions on tax breaks. The economics they presented, the output dynamics, reserves -- it’s all subject to questions,” Shatalov told reporters.

“We understand that some tax breaks are required, that it won’t succeed without them, but the range of tax breaks, their parameters, are difficult to predict,” he added. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)