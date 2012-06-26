FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Shtokman consortium seen year-end, may market gas
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

New Shtokman consortium seen year-end, may market gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Gazprom is likely to give up some or all of its rights to market the gas from the giant Shtokman gas field under a new shareholder agreement likely to be signed by year end, a source involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday.

“The project company, in addition to its operatorship, will export the gas,” the source said.

He and a second source involved in the project redesign said Shell was likely to come in as a third partner on the venture and vying for position in a new consortium with French major Total, which has said it wants to retain its 25 percent stake in the project.

Both sources said the current Gazprom-led consortium, which also includes Norway’s Statoil, were aiming to sign a new shareholder agreement by year-end, take a final investment decision in 2014 and produce gas in 2019.

