FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian govt approves gradual rise in gas taxes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Russian govt approves gradual rise in gas taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian government approved an increase in mineral extraction tax (MET) for Gazprom to 582 roubles ($19.82) per 1,000 cubic metres of gas starting from Jan. 1, 2013, a Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The tax will be gradually increased to 1,062 roubles from July 1 of 2015, Sergei Shatalov said.

For other producers of natural gas, MET, the single largest tax for gas companies, will be set at 265 roubles from Jan. 1 2013 and will total 1,049 roubles starting from July 2015, Shatalov said. ($1 = 29.3650 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.