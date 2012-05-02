FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia increases gas extraction taxes
#Energy
May 2, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia increases gas extraction taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian government approved hikes
in mineral extraction taxes (MET) for gas producers from 2013 as
it seeks to offset the aftermath of an election-related spending
spree and replenish the state coffers. 	
    Following is a table of MET increases (figures in roubles
per 1,000 cubic metres):	
                     Gazprom    Other producers
    January 1, 2013     582           265
       July 1, 2013     679           445
    January 1, 2014     717           456
       July 1, 2014     859           726
    January 1, 2015     886           726
       July 1, 2015    1,062         1,049
 	
 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya)

