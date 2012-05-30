FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia FinMin could row back on gas tax hike-official
May 30, 2012

Russia FinMin could row back on gas tax hike-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry could take a second look at plans to increase mineral extraction tax on gas which would have raised rates most sharply on independent producers such as Novatek, Russia’s deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government has already approved the rate increases planned for 2013-2015.

The deputy minister, Sergei Shatalov, said the rates could be reduced from those planned levels without an overall reduction to planned additional budget revenue but precise changes to the approved rates had not been decided. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

