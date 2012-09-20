Russia's FinMin lowers proposed gas extraction tax

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry on Thursday proposed lower than previously laid out tax increase rates for gas extraction, alleviating natural gas producers’ fears of almost unaffordable increases in tax bills.

The ministry said on its website that it proposed some changes to the Tax Code offering new rates of mineral extraction tax (MET) for Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom, and other producers which are barred from selling gas outside Russia.

It proposed that the MET for Gazprom from July 1 to Dec. 31 2013 would be set at 622 roubles per 1,000 cubic metres with a further gradual increase to 788 roubles starting from Jan.1 2015.

The rate for non-Gazprom producers, such as Novatek , would be set at 401.8 roubles from July 1 to Dec. 2013, and at 522.4 roubles from Jan. 1 2015. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)