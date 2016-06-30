FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Premature to say if Turkstream gas project will be resumed
June 30, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: Premature to say if Turkstream gas project will be resumed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that it is still premature to say whether the Turkstream natural gas pipeline project involving Turkey will be resumed.

"It looks like it is still premature to talk about this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists. "Various (gas pipeline) routes are now being discussed in a framework format."

"It's too early to say now what routes will finally be chosen and enter a development stage." (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
