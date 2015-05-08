FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-owner of Russia's Novatek says CNPC not planning to increase stake in Yamal
May 8, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Co-owner of Russia's Novatek says CNPC not planning to increase stake in Yamal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Gennady Timchenko, the co-owner of Russia’s second largest gas producer Novatek, said on Friday China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) was not planning to increase its stake in the Yamal LNG project.

“It does not plan to increase any share,” Timchenko told Reuters. Asked if Novatek was in talks with others, he said: “It is not clear as yet. We are talking to many (people).”

CNPC owns a 20 percent stake in the Yamal project along with France’s Total. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Katya Golubkova)

