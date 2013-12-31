FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gaz says appoints new CEO
#Credit Markets
December 31, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Gaz says appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Russian bus and truck maker Gaz has appointed a new chief executive to replace Bo Andersson, a former General Motors Co executive who had been credited with turning the company around.

Gaz said in a statement that Vadim Sorokin, head of the company’s light commercial vehicles unit, will now lead the company.

Andersson, of Swedish origin, is moving to Russia’s largest carmaker Avtovaz to become its first foreign boss. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Megan Davies; Editing by David Holmes)

