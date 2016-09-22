FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Gazprom says output at Bolivian field to double by mid-2019
September 22, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Russia's Gazprom says output at Bolivian field to double by mid-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom plans to double gas production at Bolivia's Incahuasi field to 13 million cubic metres per day by mid-2019, Interfax cited the company's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller as saying on Thursday.

Gazprom develops the field jointly with France's Total , Argentina's Tecpetrol and Bolivia's YPFB Chaco.

Miller also said total investments of the companies into the first phase of the field's development stood at around $1.5 billion, while investments in the second phase were seen at $740 million. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

