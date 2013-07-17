FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom opens books on five-year euro-denominated bond
July 17, 2013

Gazprom opens books on five-year euro-denominated bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas producer, has opened books on its planned issue of a five-year euro-denominated international bond.

The company has set initial price thoughts for the note at a yield of 4%-4.125% and indicated that the issue will be of benchmark size.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

