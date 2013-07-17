Gazprom tightens guidance on euro-denominated bond

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas producer, has announced final yield guidance of 3.75% area (plus or minus 5bp) on its upcoming five-year euro-denominated international bond, according to the lead managers.

Orders for the issue, which will be of benchmark size, have swelled past EUR5.5bn, with more than 450 accounts participating, a lead said.

Books are expected to close at 11:15 BST.

The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, opened books on the deal earlier on Wednesday, setting initial price thoughts in the 4%-4.125% range.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)