FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom tightens guidance on euro-denominated bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Gazprom tightens guidance on euro-denominated bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas producer, has announced final yield guidance of 3.75% area (plus or minus 5bp) on its upcoming five-year euro-denominated international bond, according to the lead managers.

Orders for the issue, which will be of benchmark size, have swelled past EUR5.5bn, with more than 450 accounts participating, a lead said.

Books are expected to close at 11:15 BST.

The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, opened books on the deal earlier on Wednesday, setting initial price thoughts in the 4%-4.125% range.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.