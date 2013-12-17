FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gazprom may sign gas contract with China at end of Jan-Ifax
December 17, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Gazprom may sign gas contract with China at end of Jan-Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects timeframe from end of February to end of January in line with Interfax correction)

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, could sign a contract with China at the end of January, Chief Executive Alexei Miller was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

In September, Gazprom and Chinese counterpart CNPC agreed on the basic terms of an agreement, including volumes, when deliveries should start, payment, a ‘take-or-pay’ amendment, but the failed to agree on price. They had promised to reach a final deal by the end of this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

