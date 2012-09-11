Gazprom says EU pressuring it on prices, vows to keep oil link

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, faced with a formal European Commission anti-trust probe, said the EU was pressuring it to cut its prices and vowed to maintain its price link to oil prices.

“Gazprom in the future will base its work on long term contracts tied to an oil price basket,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin signed a degree to protect Russian strategic companies interests abroad.

“The actions of the European Commission, the start of a formal investigation of Gazprom, like last year’s searches of Gazprom affiliates, can be viewed as pressure by the European Commission on Gazprom with the aim of influencing prices and the results of commercial negotiations,” he said.

The gas monopoly said it might speed up plans to sell gas to Asia, which could ultimately consume more Russian gas than Europe, Gazprom’s main export market and key revenue generator. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Steve Gutterman)