FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom says plans to borrow 90 bln roubles in 2015, considers Eurobond issue
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Gazprom says plans to borrow 90 bln roubles in 2015, considers Eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that it would seek to borrow some 90 billion roubles ($1.56 billion) this year and that it could issue Eurobonds to raise funds.

“The possibility of issuing Eurobonds in Asian currencies is being studied, as well as the provision by a number of Chinese banks loans, including through the mechanism of project financing,” Gazprom said in a statement.

The company also said that it sees its 2015 revenues from its operating and investment activity at 5.887 trillion roubles. ($1 = 57.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.