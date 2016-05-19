UPDATE 2-Proposed Gazprom dividend would cut Russian state's income

* Gazprom gets waiver from government order boosting dividends

* Exception will cost budget around $3 billion

* Investors disappointed but not surprised (Adds details, quotes)

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s state gas giant Gazprom proposed a dividend on Thursday less than half as big as the amount implied in a government order for state companies, adding to strains on state finances caused by low oil prices.

The relatively small dividend has come as a disappointment to investors and also illustrates how Russia’s politically powerful companies are often able to lobby their interests successfully at the expense of wider government policy objectives such as fiscal policy tightening.

“The political weight of those who want to make money off Gazprom’s capex is greater than that of the finance bloc of the government,” said Tom Adshead, an analyst at Moscow investment consultancy Macro-Advisory.

Gazprom said its board had recommended a dividend on its 2015 results of 7.89 roubles per share, after gaining a waiver from a government rule setting a minimum amount. That compares with a 7.2 rouble per share dividend paid on 2014 profits.

“The present recommendation guarantees the stably high, rising level of Gazprom’s dividends, and also the optimal balance of dividend size and the volume of investments,” Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller said.

But investors have been disappointed by an amount that falls well short of the amount implied by a recent government order aimed at boosting dividend pay-outs by state companies to half of net profits.

Although representing over half of net profits under Russian accounting standards, the recommended 2015 dividend would represent only around 23.5 percent of Gazprom’s net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The government had ordered a 50-percent threshold for state companies based on whichever of the two accounting standards gave a higher amount of profit, although the order allowed for exceptions.

POLICY STRUGGLE

Both Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev had said publicly in recent weeks there would be no exceptions to the new dividend rule, illustrating the struggle between economic policymakers and major companies.

However, on Monday Ulyukayev was quoted explaining reasons why Gazprom would merit an exemption.

“The investment programme of the company is very complex and secondly last year tax decisions were taken that would cost Gazprom more than 100 billion roubles, which is a reason to give the company a little bit of comfort through other mechanisms, including dividends,” he told journalists, according to RIA news agency.

The state owns slightly more than half of Gazprom, so the lower dividend will cost the budget around 200 billion roubles ($3 billion) compared to what would have been received if the new dividend rule had been enforced. That means the government will need to withdraw more funds from its dwindling fiscal Reserve Fund.

Gazprom isn’t the only major state company granted an exception to the 50-percent dividend rule. For example, in April the board of top oil company Rosneft recommended a dividend of 35 percent of its IFRS profit.

Nevertheless, many investors had bought Gazprom’s shares in recent weeks because of the government’s order.

After rising by 15 percent in April, Gazprom’s share price has fallen by 11 percent this month and by 6 percent this week as expectations of higher dividends faded.

True, many investors were always sceptical that Gazprom would have to comply with the rule.

“If the market had really believed it, Gazprom’s share price would have soared, and it didn‘t,” said Adshead. “I don’t think anyone really bought into (the dividend story).”

He and other analysts said there were also reasonable arguments for Gazprom to be granted a waiver despite the budgetary costs.

In a report last month, analysts at Moscow investment company Aton assigned zero probability to Gazprom adhering to the rule, because of its need to finance large capital investment projects, such as a planned pipeline to China, as well as pay foreign debts.

“Given the almost-zero FCF (free cash flow) expected in 2016... and $9 billion debt repayments scheduled for this year, the company will be barely able to balance its FCF, debt repayments and abnormal dividend payments this year,” they wrote.

According to Russian media reports, Gazprom also told the government it needed money to buy back a 2.7 percent stake held in Gazprom by Vnesheconombank, the troubled state development bank, at a cost of around $1.5 billion.

However, analysts at Citi called the recommended dividend “disappointing on several levels”, as it had failed to reach even 25 percent of net profit under IFRS and compared poorly with the higher 35 percent ratio at Rosneft.

Alexander Branis, chief investment advisor for Prosperity Capital Management, a portfolio investor with shares in Gazprom, said he wasn’t persuaded by Gazprom’s arguments.

“Gazprom should have paid 50 percent because they could really afford it,” he said. “Firstly, they can increase debt which is quite low. The second reason is that they can cut costs and optimise their capex.”

But he was optimistic the rule, which has been discussed for several years, would be implemented eventually.

“I don’t see it as the end of the world at all as they are moving in the right direction,” he said. ($1 = 67.0750 roubles) (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Peter Graff)