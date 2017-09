MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russian energy company Gazprom said on Thursday its board had recommended the company pay dividends of 7.2 roubles for each ordinary share on its 2014 results.

The proposed dividend payment on Gazprom’s 2014 results is the same as on its 2013 results. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)