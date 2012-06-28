FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom sees 2012 EBITDA decline on tax hike
June 28, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom sees 2012 EBITDA decline on tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom expects its core earnings to drop 10 percent year-on-year in 2012 affected by government plans to raise mineral extraction tax.

“Unfortunately, some unfavourable conditions, such as the increase of the tax burden on gas (extraction), could cause a 10 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) decline in 2012 from a year earlier,” chief financial officer Andrei Kruglov told a news conference.

The government has approved a gradual tax rate increase until 2013-2015, but Gazprom has been lobbying against possible tax discounts for independent gas producers, such as Novatek . (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)

