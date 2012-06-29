FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says E.On to receive gas price cut
June 29, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Gazprom says E.On to receive gas price cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom will grant one of its top customers, Germany’s E.On, a price cut similar to a reduction received by Wingas, a joint venture of Wintersall and Gazprom, last year, the Russian company’s head of export said on Friday.

Wingas was among several European countries to win effective price cuts from Gazprom last year as the Russian gas export monopoly sought to retain market share in the face of weakening fuel demand.

Sources said the average cut was about 10 percent, though the actual level was said to vary from company to company. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by John Bowker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
