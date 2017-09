MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom has sent its proposals to the European Commission regarding out-of-court settlement of an antitrust case against the company, Interfax news agency quoted Gazprom’s official as saying on Monday.

Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, also said a meeting with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will soon be organised, the news agency reported.