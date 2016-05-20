FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Vestager to meet Gazprom's Medvedev over competition concerns
May 20, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

EU's Vestager to meet Gazprom's Medvedev over competition concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 20 (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has plans to meet Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev for talks over antitrust charges against the Russian company, she said on Friday.

The Russian state-controlled company is fighting accusations of overcharging customers and blocking East European rivals rivals in contravention of EU rules.

“We will meet to discuss the concessions Gazprom offers to offset the deep concerns we have about the competition situation in the gas sector,” Vestager told reporters in Copenhagen.

She declined to say when the meeting will take place.

Medvedev said in April that he planned to meet Vestager after May 10, Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Goodman

